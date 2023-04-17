Thousands attend Ramzan prayers at Swalat Nagar

April 17, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Thousands of orthodox Muslim believers attended the annual mega prayer conference organised by Madin Academy at Swalat Nagar here on Monday. They turned Swalat Nagar a white sea of humanity in anticipation of Lailathul Qadr, the holiest night of the year for the Muslim world.

Madin Academy claimed that it was the biggest prayer gathering outside of Makkah and Madina during Ramzan. Thousands of believers attended a mass Iftaar held at Swalat Nagar. Madin Academy has been conducting mass Iftaars every day since the beginning of Ramzan on March 23.

Night of Power

Thousands of people spent the whole day and night at Swalat Nagar taking part in different prayers and seeking God’s forgiveness on the 27th eve of Ramzan. Lailathul Qadr or the Night of Power or Decree, which the Quran says, is better than a thousand months, is widely anticipated by Muslims across the world on the 27th eve of Ramzan. According to Islamic teachings, it was on the Lailathul Qadr that the revelation of Quran started and completed to Prophet Mohammed. Muslims believe that Lailathul Qadr is the holiest night of the year which Allah chose not only for the creation of the universe but also for Quran to descend.

The programme began with an Ihthikaf session in the morning, followed by several sessions on Quran and Hadith. Obligatory prayers like Magrib and Isha followed the mass Iftaar. The gathering strengthened as they proceeded to Ramzan’s special prayers such as Tharaveeh, Avvabeen and Vitr.

Madin chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari led the late-night prayers. The gathering raised their hands with teary eyes and trembling voices, and supplicated forgiveness from God. Towards midnight, the prayers reached its pinnacle and the crowds began wavering in spiritual ecstasy and chanting “there is no God but God” hundreds of times. The cries of ‘Ameen’ rent the air as Syed Bukhari uttered the words of contrition.

Oath against drugs

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama vice president Syed Al Bafaqi kicked off the evening meet with an initial prayer. India’s Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar inaugurated the programme. Samastha president E. Sulaiman Musliar presided over the function. Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari administered an oath against drugs. “We will make sure that this message against drugs reaches at least 50 lakh people,” said Mr. Bukhari.