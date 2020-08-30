Thiruvonathoni sets off for Aranmula

Thiruvonathoni, the temple vessel carrying provisions for the Onam feast to be held at the Sree Parthasarathy temple on Monday, set off from the Maha Vishnu temple ghats on the Pampa at Kattoor on Sunday evening.
Led by M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri—the eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, the vessel began its journey from Kattoor by 6.30 p.m. As is being the custom, the provisions for the feast were offered by the 18 Nair families in the village.
The Llaka-Idayarnmula Palliyodam, the lone snake boat escorting the Thiruvonathoni this year, was set to join the procession in its last leg owing to the low water level in Pampa.
Mechanised boats were also deployed to ensure the safety of the Thiruvonathoni this year. Enroute the voyage, it was given reception at Ayroor and Vechoor Mana at Melukara. However, the public were not permitted to be part of reception accorded to the vessel at any points.
The Thiruvonathoni will reach the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple ghats by Monday morning. The feast will be prepared at the temple kitchen and served to the devotees at the temple dining hall.
In view of the COVID-19 regulations, the number of people attending the procession and the rituals at Aranmula have been strictly regulated.
