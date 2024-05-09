Thiruvananthapuram registers 73.99% pass in Plus Two higher secondary examinations

As many as 73.99% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations from the district this year became eligible for higher studies.

The pass percentage last year was 78.31%.

As many as 31,990 students appeared for the examinations this year in the regular school going category from 175 schools. Of them, 23,669 became eligible for higher education.

The number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects were 3,458, up from 2,898 last year.

Four schools in the district secured 100% success in the examinations — three unaided and one special school. They included Government VHSS for the Deaf, Jagathy, where all nine students who appeared for the examination became eligible for higher education; Sarvodaya Vidyalaya HSS, Nalanchira, where all 49 students qualified; Carmel Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, where all 258 students qualified; and Little Flower English Medium HSS, Vazhuthacaud, where all 50 passed.

Nineteen students secured 1200/1200. They include Ashraful Halk N. from Government Model Boys HSS, Attingal; Afsana B. from Government Girls HSS, Neyyattinkara; Gowripriya S. from Government HSS, Venjaramoodu; Athul B. from Government Model HSS, Varkala; Shibina B.S. from Government HSS, Navayikulam; Kripa S.R. from Government HSS, Bharathannur; Farhana A.M. and Farsana S. from Kulathummal Government HSS; Jancy B. Anand and Sooraj S.R. from Government VHSS, Vellanad; Anupama S. from SSV HSS, Chirayinkeezhu; Drisya A.S., Raniya Jasmine, and Aiswarya Nair A.B. from RRV Girls HSS, Kilimanoor; Aleena Ullas S. from Iqbal HSS, Peringamala; Sanjana Krishna S. from Chinmaya HSS, Vazhuthacaud; Rithika Rajeev from Government HSS for Girls, Kanyakulangara; Angelin Merria from St. Thomas HSS, Mukkolakkal; and Ishan Muhammad S. from KTCT EMR HSS, Kallambalam.

Technical school

In the technical school category, 22 of the 38 students who took the examination qualified for higher studies, registering a pass percentage of 57. No student secured A+ in all subjects.

In the open school category, 214 of the 509 students who sat for the examination became eligible, registering a pass percentage of 42. Four students secured A+ in all subjects.

VHSE exams

In the vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations, the district registered a pass percentage of 73.22, a drop from 80.98 last year. Of the 2,745 students who sat for the VHSE examinations in the district, 2,010 became eligible for higher studies.

Government VHSS and THS for Deaf, Jagathy, secured 100% results.

GV Raja Sports School also secured 100% results in the VHSE examinations. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman congratulated the students and teachers for this achievement. The academic achievement along with those in the area of sports coincides with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the school.