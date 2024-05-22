GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport bags certification for waste management

Published - May 22, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has achieved the zero waste to landfill (ZWL) certification by the Confederation of Indian Industry Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CII-ITC).

The ZWL assessment verified that Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has implemented the best waste management practices and achieved a 99.50% waste diversion from landfill. The airport has successfully diverted 100% of plastic waste and 100% of MSW waste (wet and dry).

A press note issued here said the process involved integration of robust value chain system and adoption of 5R principles (Reduce, Reuse, Reprocess, Recycle, Recover) of sustainable waste management.

The goal of zero waste to landfill is to divert at least 99% of generated waste from landfills while reducing the amount of waste generated. The assessment of ZWL practices at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was conducted for the financial year 2022-2023. The main sources of waste generation at the site were paper waste, cutlery waste, food waste, and road waste, which contributed most to the municipal solid waste.

The airport has a waste management system that follows the ISO 14001:2015 standard, which aims to improve environmental performance. The system involves waste segregation, recycling, monitoring, and reduction, as well as an environmental management system (EMS) that sets and evaluates environmental goals. The airport has established well demarcated sites for the collection of segregated waste which is then transferred to the recycling yard and recovery facility.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.