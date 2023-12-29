GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Third Beypore International Water Fest concludes

Drone show, illuminated boat parade add colour to festivities

December 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A surfing demo in progress at the Beypore beach as part of the Beypore International Water Fest on Friday.

A surfing demo in progress at the Beypore beach as part of the Beypore International Water Fest on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival had a colourful conclusion at the Beypore Marina beach on Friday.

Thousands flowed to Beypore, the main venue of the festival, while the venues at Chaliyam, Nallur, and Kozhikode beach too had good public participation for the various events.

Thousands flowed to the venue of the Beypore International Water Fest that concluded on Friday.

Thousands flowed to the venue of the Beypore International Water Fest that concluded on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The drone show presented by a Delhi-based IT start-up featuring 250 drones that created several images on the sky was the key attraction of the last day of the festival, besides a musical night by Arya Dayal and Sachin Warrier. The parade of illuminated boats and fireworks added colour to the evening’s festivities. The parade that started from Feroke till the Beypore breakwater featured art forms such as Kathakali, Kalaripayattu, Oppana, Thira, Duff Muttu, and Thiruvathirakkali.

A child getting a feel of a rifle displayed by the Indian Army as part of the Beypore Water Fest in Kozhikode on Friday.

A child getting a feel of a rifle displayed by the Indian Army as part of the Beypore Water Fest in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Coast Guard Ship ICGS Aryaman was also illuminated.

During the day, thousands turned up to watch the ship as well as the Naval ship INS Kabra. Several water sports events such as singles and doubles races of fibre boats, Churulan boat race, sailing regatta, surfing demonstration, and para motoring were held later.

Over 6,000 people visited Navy and Coast Guard ships anchored at Beypore as they were opened for the public as part of thd festival.

Over 6,000 people visited Navy and Coast Guard ships anchored at Beypore as they were opened for the public as part of thd festival. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The International Kite Festival held at the Beypore beach as part of the fest too was a crowd-puller. Khawali by Sameer Binsi and Imam Majboor was the highlight of the day at Chaliyam, while a musical programme by Abracadabra band enthralled audience at Nallur.

More than 6000 people visited the Navy and Coast Guard ships at Beypore over the last four days as they were opened for the public as part of Beypore International Water Festival.

More than 6000 people visited the Navy and Coast Guard ships at Beypore over the last four days as they were opened for the public as part of Beypore International Water Festival. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The RT Fest and Textile Art Fest at Nallur, held as part of the Water Fest concludes on Saturday.

Fibre boat race in progress on the last day of Beypore International Water Fest at Beypore, Kozhikode on Friday.

Fibre boat race in progress on the last day of Beypore International Water Fest at Beypore, Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

