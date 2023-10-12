The Hindu Future India Club inaugurated in Kochi

October 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) initiative, which puts together programmes of varied genres for college students, was inaugurated at Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, on Thursday.

As part of the FIC learning series, a workshop on communication skills was conducted for students of the English department. Kalyani Vallath, teacher and trainer, led a session on writing skills as part of the first phase of the communication skills series. She engaged students in creative writing through various activities. Ms. Vallath is the founder and managing director of Vallath Education Private Limited.

Around 120 students attended the training session. Similar workshops under the FIC will be conducted in 10 colleges across the State in the coming months.

In her keynote address, Thara Gangadharan, head of the English department, laid stress on creative communication and how communication and creativity supplemented each other. Lissy Kachappilly, vice principal, and Pradeep K. Madahavan, regional manager, S&D, The Hindu, Kochi, were present.

The Hindu Future India Club initiative is supported by Vallath Education Private Limited.