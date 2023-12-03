HamberMenu
The Hindu bags Redink Journalism Award

December 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Hindu team comprising K.S. Sudhi, Hiran Unnikrishnan and M.P. Praveen with senior Senior Court lawyer Indira Jaisingh (left) and freedom fighter C.G. Pareikh (right) in Mumbai on Satuday

The Hindu won the RedInk Journalism Award 2023, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, in the Crime and Investigation category.

The story, ‘Kerala Human sacrifice: The macabre murders in Elanthur village,’ jointly authored by K.S. Sudhi, Senior Assistant Editor, Kochi, M.P. Praveen, Special Correspondent, Kochi, and Hiran Unnikrishnan, Principal Correspondent, Kottayam, bagged the award in the category. The story that was published in the Ground Zero column of the newspaper took a ringside view of the socio-legal implications of the human sacrifice that shook the State.

The award, which carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, trophy and certificate, was jointly presented by veteran freedom fighter C.G. Pareikh and senior Supreme Court lawyer and social activist Indira Jaisingh at a function held at Opera House, Mumbai on Saturday.

