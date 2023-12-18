GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tharoor flays contractualisation of public sector jobs

December 18, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, arriving to attend an event as part of the district conference of the INTUC in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, arriving to attend an event as part of the district conference of the INTUC in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, has come down on the Union and State governments for ignoring labour rights as they are resorting to large-scale contractualisation of public sector jobs.

He was here on Sunday to attend an event organised as part of the Kozhikode district convention of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). Mr. Tharoor alleged that employees were being taken on contract in public sector institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation. Those being hired were not getting their basic labour rights. Their jobs were not being regularised even after 10 or 12 years in service, he alleged.

Mr. Tharoor also found fault with the Kerala government for its alleged anti-labour policies. He claimed that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was a prime example. The staff and pensioners were not getting their salaries and pensions regularly even as the State Ministers were roaming around in expensive buses. INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.