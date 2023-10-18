Thalassery college renamed after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

October 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government has renamed the Thalassery Government College as Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial Government College in memory of the late CPI (M) leader and former Minister.

In a statement, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the decision is meant to pay tribute to the efforts that had been made by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for the college’s development. Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who represents the Thalassery Assembly constituency, had submitted a letter requesting the institution be rechristened.