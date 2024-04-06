GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ten nominations accepted in Wayanad

April 06, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

When the scrutiny on the nomination papers of the candidates in the Wayanad parliament Constituency was completed on April 5 (Friday) the nominations of 10 candidates were accepted.

 The nomination papers of K.P.Sathyan, CPI(ML); Ajeeb, CMP;  Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress; Annie Raja Communist Party of India; K.Surendran, Bharatiya Janatha Party; P.R.Krishanankutty, Bahujan Samaj Party;  P.Radhakrishnan, K. Praseetha, Akeel Ahmed and A.C.Sinoj, Independent candidates, were accepted. The last date for withdrawing nomination papers is on April 8.

