Ten nominations accepted in Wayanad

April 06, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KALPETTA

When the scrutiny on the nomination papers of the candidates in the Wayanad parliament Constituency was completed on April 5 (Friday) the nominations of 10 candidates were accepted.

The nomination papers of K.P.Sathyan, CPI(ML); Ajeeb, CMP; Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress; Annie Raja Communist Party of India; K.Surendran, Bharatiya Janatha Party; P.R.Krishanankutty, Bahujan Samaj Party; P.Radhakrishnan, K. Praseetha, Akeel Ahmed and A.C.Sinoj, Independent candidates, were accepted. The last date for withdrawing nomination papers is on April 8.