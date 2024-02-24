GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temple priest arrested for murder

February 24, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Varkala police arrested a temple priest for the alleged murder of another over a suspected mobile phone theft on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Arun, 36, of Kannamba in Varkala, who served as a priest in a local temple. He has been accused of murdering his friend Narayanan, 55, of Varkala following an altercation that occurred late Friday.

Arun allegedly barged into Narayanan’s house and accused him of stealing his mobile phone in an inebriated state. Despite Narayanan denying having any role in the suspected theft, Arun vandalised the house and damaged some ‘pooja’ materials that were kept there. He went on to manhandle Narayanan before pushing him from the terrace of his house into a canal. Narayanan, who sustained critical injuries after his head hit a rock, was declared dead despite being rushed to a hospital.

Narayanan’s wife Susheela, who was also attacked by Arun, is under treatment at the Varkala taluk hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.