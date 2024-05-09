TDB to keep oleander off most rituals in temples

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced on Thursday its discontinuation of the use of Arali flowers (oleander) in most sacred rituals conducted at temples under its administration. This decision was prompted by concerns regarding the toxic nature of these flowers, which could pose harm to humans and animals.

P.S. Prasanth, the president of the TDB, announced this decision following a board meeting held here on Thursday. “It has been decided to completely avoid using Arali flowers in the Nivedyam and Prasadam offerings in temples under the TDB. However, the flower variety will continue to be used for performing pujas. Devotees will be permitted to offer Tulsi, Thechi (ixora), rose, etc., to the temples under the board,” he said.

The move, according to him, aims at eliminating the possibility of Arali reaching the hands of the devotees directly from the temples.

The decision to exclude the flower will be communicated to the Devaswom Assistant Commissioners via letter. Additionally, the Sub Group Officers and Administrative Officers of the temples will be instructed to ensure that Arali flowers are not used during Nivedya Samarpana Pooja.

Woman’s death

Recently, a young woman from Alappuzha collapsed and died after she inadvertently ingested the oleander flowers and leaves. Similarly, there were reports of a cow and calf in Pathanamthitta dying two days ago after consuming oleander leaves.