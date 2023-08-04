HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu woman held for stealing ₹10 lakh worth diamond necklace

August 04, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested a woman, a native of Tamil Nadu for stealing a diamond necklace worth ₹10 lakh from a house where she worked as a helper in Thalassery on Thursday.

Thalassery town police arrested Vijayalakshmi (40), a native of Kalthanam in Salem for stealing the necklace of Reshma Sajith.

Vijayalakshmi, who had come to work at Reshma’s house, was caught in a planned move by the family and the police.

After committing the crime, she had decided to leave to her village. However, she was tricked to return back to the house. The police led by Sub Inspector Sajesh had reached the spot by then and took her into custody.

During an inquiry, Vijayalakshmi not only admitted to the crime, but the police also received information that she had committed several robberies in Mahe and Vadakara.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said that the accused would get a job at the home of expatriates and after befriending and taking into confidence, she would execute the crime.

The police were able to retrieve the jewel in a bag that had secret pockets to hide the stolen materials. Around 20 identity cards with various names were also found in her purse.

