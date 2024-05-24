Tamil Nadu raises objection over check-dam construction in Vattavada

Tamil Nadu government raised objection over the construction of a check-dam across the Silandhi river, a tributary of the Amaravathy river, at Vattavada in Idukki.

According to officials, the check-dam is being constructed to operate various water distribution projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)of the Vattavada grama panchayat. Recently, the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu raised objections over the construction of the check-dam in Kerala, alleging that this would block the water inflow into the Amaravathy river.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sent a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging to immediately suspend the construction of the check-dam, as farmers raised objections that the move would block the inflow of water into the Amaravathy dam, whose main source of water is the Amaravathy river. However, the Idukki district administration clarified that the project will not affect the water inflow into the river.

Officials said that the one-metre-high, 45-metre-long weir is being constructed at ₹2.2 crore as part of the Kerala Water Authority’s Jal Jeevan Mission project.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said that the only aim of the project is to provide drinking water for the people in Vattavada. “The only available water source in Vattavada is the Silandhi river, and the weir is being constructed at only one metre height. The families in Koodallarkudy, Vattavada South, Vattavada North, Pazhathottam, Silanthiyar and Swamiyarkudy settlements will receive water connection through this project,” said the Collector.

“The allegation that constructing a big check-dam across the river is baseless as the weir is only 1 metre high and 45 meters long. In the initial phase, 617 families will be provided with water connection and remaining families will be given the connection in a timely manner,” said Ms. George.

She said that the Vattavada grama panchayat is situated around 1,450-2,695 metre above sea level and there are no proper water sources.“The panchayat is also facing an unavailability of ground water. The project was initiated with approvals from all corners,” added the Collector.