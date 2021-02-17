‘Take a Break’ in a different ambience

Wayside amenity designed like low-floor bus

Is it a low-floor bus designed for comfort travel? It looks so. However, it is immobile and provides a beautiful view of hills and valleys.

At Randam Mile in Pallivasal is a viewpoint where those travelling to Munnar stop to enjoy the view. It prompted the grama panchayat to design a wayside amenity ‘Take a Break’ there with the support of the Harita Keralam Mission and the Suchitwa Mission. Now, the facility has become a tourist attraction even before its inauguration. Soon there will be a coffee bar and snack house.

The focus is to make it an eco-friendly viewpoint and resting place, says Haritha Keralam district coordinator G.S. Madhu. It was constructed under a government project ‘Take a Break’ to provide wayside amenities to travellers. A waiting shed and toilets have been constructed at ₹8.5 lakh under the project.

Pallivasal grama panchayat assistant engineer R.L. Vaishakan says the waiting shed was modelled on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation low-floor bus.

Zero-waste

“We felt there should be something different in the design of the building. Now, tourists take photos of both the locale and the building,” he says. “Windows are like those in low-floor buses, providing a good view of the locale,” he says.

Mr. Madhu says it will be made a zero waste viewpoint. The Kudumbashree Haritha Karma Sena will run the facility. He says the unit will be opened soon.