SYS stages protest in solidarity with farmers

SYS registering a protest at Malappuram in support of the agitating farmers of North India on Friday.  

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) staged a protest here on Friday, registering solidarity with the agitating farmers in North India. The SYS demanded that the Centre change its unjust stand towards the farmers who feed the country with the grains they produce.

‘People’s movement’

The SYS condemned the “arrogance” of the Central government, in spite of the Supreme Court and the Jagaran Manch pointing out the relevance of the farmer protests. It said that only a strong people’s movement could stop the Central government’s mollycoddling of a few corporate giants.

SYS district leaders E.K. Mohammed Koya Saqafi, K.P. Jamal Karulai, Basheer Chellakkodi, Abdurahman Karakkunnu, Siddik Saqafi, Asainar Saqafi, and Sayed Hyderali Thangal led the protest.

