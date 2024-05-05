Swell waves batter coastal regions of Kerala

May 05, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tension gripped the residents of the coastal areas in Kerala on Saturday night after high swell waves pounded the coast.

The strong waves damaged houses, displacing families in many parts of the State and flooding roads near the coast. However, no casualties were reported.

At Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, three families were displaced after the swell waves flooded their houses at night.

In Alappuzha

Strong waves also battered coastal Alappuzha on Sunday bringing normal life to a halt in the areas. People in Punnapra, Arattupuzha, and Thrikkunnapuzha bore the brunt of the rough sea. Residents said the sea started to turn rough in the afternoon. Several houses close to the sea at Punnapra are at risk of destruction and inundation. Many families have shifted to their relatives’ homes. Strong waves also uprooted many trees along the coast.

Seawater entered several locations in Arattupuzha and Thrikkunnapuzha, flooding coastal roads. Irate residents also staged protests against “official apathy.”

In Thrissur, the areas affected include Eriyad and Kodungalloor. Parts of Kollam and Ernakualm also witnessed rough sea conditions after the high period swells in the southern Atlantic Ocean triggered high energy swell propagation towards the coastal regions of Kerala.

INCOIS warning

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a swell surge warning for the third consecutive day for Kerala and south Tamil Nadu along with other parts of the country, for May 5 and 6, suspending fishing and recreational activities on the beaches and nearshore regions on the coastal States.

The sea is likely to be rough nearshore along the coast from 5.30 p.m. on Sunday to 3.30 p.m. on Monday due to the effect of high period (15- 18 sec) swell waves, having heights of 0.5-1.5 m.

Advisory to fishermen

Fishermen and the coastal population are told to remain cautious of possible surging of waves (gushing of seawater) intermittently in the nearshore, and beach region, particularly in the low-lying areas and during high tide and spring tide phases. Boats should be anchored at a fair distance from each other, to avoid collision and damage.