Suspected custodial torture and death: DYFI workers take out march to Vadakara police station

DYFI workers take out a protest march to Vadakara police station on Friday, accusing the police officers for the death of Sajeevan Kalleri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The protesters held police responsible for the death of 42-year old Sajeevan Kalleri

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists took out a march to the Vadakara police station on Friday alleging that a few police officers were answerable for the alleged custodial torture and subsequent death of Sajeevan Kalleri.

Sajeevan Kalleri, who fell unconscious near the Vadakara police station, being cared for by a group of auto rickshaw drivers on Thursday night | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The protesters also locked horns with the police officers who blocked them midway. Some of them tried to push away the officers who tried to bring the situation under control.

The majority of the protesters were from the native village of Mr. Sajeevan. They shouted slogans against the police claiming that the man succumbed to the injuries caused by the police.

Some of the protesters also tried to block the road near the police station. Later, senior DYFI and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders reached the spot to dissuade the agitated workers and hold conciliatory talks.