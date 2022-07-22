Suspected custodial torture and death: DYFI workers take out march to Vadakara police station
The protesters held police responsible for the death of 42-year old Sajeevan Kalleri
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists took out a march to the Vadakara police station on Friday alleging that a few police officers were answerable for the alleged custodial torture and subsequent death of Sajeevan Kalleri.
The protesters also locked horns with the police officers who blocked them midway. Some of them tried to push away the officers who tried to bring the situation under control.
The majority of the protesters were from the native village of Mr. Sajeevan. They shouted slogans against the police claiming that the man succumbed to the injuries caused by the police.
Some of the protesters also tried to block the road near the police station. Later, senior DYFI and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders reached the spot to dissuade the agitated workers and hold conciliatory talks.
