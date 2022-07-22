Suspected custodial torture and death: Investigation on against Vadakara police

Sajeevan Kalleri, a Vadakara native, was allegedly beaten up by the Vadakara police and succumbed to injuries on the way to a nearby hospital

Sajeevan Kalleri, who fell unconscious near the Vadakara police station, being cared for by a group of auto rickshaw drivers on Thursday night | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sajeevan Kalleri, a Vadakara native, was allegedly beaten up by the Vadakara police and succumbed to injuries on the way to a nearby hospital

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into a suspected custodial torture faced by a 42-year old man, Sajeevan Kalleri, from Vadakara who succumbed to injuries on the way to the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital on Thursday night.

Deputy Superintendent of District Crime Branch (Kozhikode rural) R. Haridas has been entrusted with the probe after the family members of the victim accused the Vadakara police of cruel custodial torture.

Incident

The incident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. Vadakara native Mr. Sajeevan was picked up by the police after he was found involved in a way-side squabble over a road accident in the area. The man was reportedly in an inebriated state while dealing with the involved vehicle owners that allegedly provoked the police to act rough. A sub-inspector from the station was reportedly manhandling him after he was brought to the station in connection with the incident.

The family members of the victim claimed that Mr. Sajeevan’s friends were witnesses to the unexpected custodial assaults. According to them, the policemen were not ready to spare him even after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital only after he collapsed near the police station, they alleged.

Police deny allegations

Meanwhile, the Vadakara police denied the allegations and claimed that there were no incidents of custodial torture at the station. The man was just taken to the police station for the purpose of recording his statement in connection with the road accident and it was just a routine procedure that lasted only for 20 minutes, they claimed.

At the same time, a magisterial inquiry was also ordered into the incident after Mr. Sajeevan’s family members and friends called for immediate action against the involved police officers. The Vadakara Revenue Divisional Officer was asked to head the probe and submit a preliminary report.

Post-mortem conducted

Following the instructions of the investigation team, the body of the victim was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for post-mortem on Friday. A senior police officer informed that department-level actions would be initiated after verifying the post-mortem report. He added that a fair investigation would be conducted based on the already received complaints.

Kuttiyadi MLA K.P. Kunhammad Kutty (second from left) visiting the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital where Sajeevan was declared dead on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kuttiyadi MLA K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, who visited the Vadakara police station following the incident, said that he had already contacted the police higher-ups seeking stringent action against the involved police officers. He added that another man who was taken into custody along with Mr. Sajeevan was also assaulted at the station.