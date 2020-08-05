Supreme Court refuses to quash rape case against former bishop

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain an appeal by former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal for relief in the case of raping a nun.
When Mr. Mulakkal’s lawyer and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi persisted with the plea, Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde drily asked, “Are you exercising your spiritual power over us?”
“There is no case of discharge in your favour. We have seen your case. We are dismissing your case,” Chief Justice Bobde said.
The Bench listened to Mr. Rohatgi make a few more submissions before the CJI again intervened, this time with a finality to say, “Mr. Rohatgi, the one minute you asked for (to make submissions) is long over.”
Mr. Mulakkal had approached the top court shortly after a local court in Kerala cancelled his bail.
Both the trial court and the Kerala High Court had refused to quash the rape case against the former bishop, who was arrested in September 2018.
