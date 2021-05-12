Supplyco starts home delivery of household stuff

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has started home delivery of household items as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Supplyco and the Kudumbashree together will ensure the home delivery. In the first phase, home delivery services will be available at the Supplyco’s People’s Bazar at Pazhavangady and Sreekaryam and the Nalanchira super market.

Orders received till 1 p.m. every day will be delivered to houses by the same evening. Orders for items up to 20 kg can be placed by calling over the phone or through WhatsApp. A service charge of ₹40 for 2 km, ₹60 for up to 5 km, and ₹100 for 5 to 10 km.

Though subsidised items will not be available for home delivery, these can be purchased for market price or at reduced prices.

For deliveries, call 9447419523 for Pazhavangady People’s Bazar, 9447090370 for Sreekaryam People’s Bazar, and 9496828150 for the Nalanchira supermarket.