Summer meet of Cardiological Society of India begins

May 04, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter (CSI-K), the organisation of heart specialists in the State, commenced its three-day summer conference here on Saturday with discussions on the burden of cardiovascular diseases, addressing their intricate nature and diverse approaches to prevention, management, and control. Inaugurating the conference, Dr. P.B. Jayagopal, President, CSI-K, highlighted the overlooked prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), stressing the need to address the structural abnormalities present at birth. ‘Reports show that the prevalence of CHD in India is approximately 8 per 1,000 live births. Early detection, timely interventions, and access to quality healthcare services are necessary to address the burden of CHD effectively,’ he said. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness among healthcare providers and the public, early screening, genetic counselling, and research collaboration were identified as crucial steps towards effectively addressing the burden of CHD. Organising chairman of the conference Dr. Prathap Kumar N. spoke on the impact of image-guided interventions. Real-time imaging allows interventionalists to accurately assess lesion morphology, guide device selection, and optimize stent placement, ultimately improving procedural success rates and reducing complications, he said. Dr. Prathap Kumar also explained the potential of robotics in enhancing precision during interventions. Organising secretary Dr. Praveen S. emphasized the efficiency and safety improvements in angioplasty procedures, particularly through radial access and advancements in closure devices, for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays. The conference featured sessions on new drugs, innovative cardiac treatments, cardiogenic shocks, and the latest developments in cardiac imaging. Additionally, discussions on cardiovascular data in India and dedicated sessions on diagnostic and treatment methods for congenital heart disease were held. More than 300 cardiology experts and faculty from various parts of the State are attending the meet.