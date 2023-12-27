Stunt master Jolly Bastian passes away

December 27, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Stunt master Jolly Bastian, known for the memorable vehicle drifting sequences that he choreographed across hundreds of movies in south Indian languages, passed away on Tuesday. He was 57.

Mr. Bastin, who was in his native Alappuzha to celebrate Christmas, died following a cardiac arrest. The last rites will be held in Bengaluru, where he is based.

Though he was mainly based in the Kannada movie industry, he choreographed the stunts for several popular Malayalam films including Kammatipadam, Angamaly Diaries, Kannur Squad, OperationJava, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Thankam, Kali, Driving License and Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

His deftness in bike stunts during his days as a mechanic paved the way to his career as a stuntman. He began as a body double for actor Ravichandran in Kannada film Premaloka, released in 1987. Putnanja (1995), another Ravichandran film, became a major break for him.

With an experience of working in close to 900 films across four languages, he also went on to become the head of the Karnataka Stunt Directors and Professionals Association. In 2009, he tried his hand at direction with Ninagagi Kaadiruve.

Though he had sustained major injuries in accidents during daring stunts in films, he has come back to continue his work every time he recovered.

Several personalities from the Malayalam film industry including actor Mammootty condoled his death.