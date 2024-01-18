GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Study centre named after Shaikh Zainuddin Makhdoom to come up at Ponnani: R. Bindu

January 18, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A cultural study centre named after scholar and historian Shaikh Zainuddin Makhdoom will come up at Ponnani, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking while inaugurating an international conference on ‘Arabic Language and Literature’ organised by the Arabic department of Kerala University on Thursday.

The proposed centre will turn out to be a befitting tribute to Zainuddin Makhdoom, who had authored several authentic historical texts about Kerala as well as anti-imperialist writings, the Minister said.

She was critical of the ignorant attitude meted out by the Central government and Sangh Parivar organisations towards Arabic, which has played a significant role in the growth of scientific knowledge in the Medieval period.

Head of the Department Noushad V. presided over the inaugural session.

