Students told to submit NEET scores

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has advised candidates who have appeared for NEET (undergraduate) – 2019 examinations and intended to apply for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other courses in the State to submit details of their results for preparing State rank lists.

The admissions to State quota seats in government medical and dental colleges, the entire MBBS, BDS seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges, including minority and NRI quota, and those seats reserved for all-India quota in self-financing medical colleges, shall be conducted through a centralised counselling that will be conducted on the basis of a rank list prepared by the CEE.

The rank list will be prepared on the basis of the NEET scores.

Allied courses

Admissions to other medical courses in Ayurveda (BAMS), Homoeopathy (BHMS), Siddha (BSMS) and Unani (BUMS) and allied courses in agriculture [B.Sc. (Hons) Agri], forestry [B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry, veterinary (BVSc and AH) and fisheries (BFSc) courses will also be made from the rank list.

Online submission

The online facility for submission of NEET (UG)- 2019 result details and for addition of medical courses to the existing application will be available on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in until June 21.