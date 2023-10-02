HamberMenu
Students make 154 sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi

October 02, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
Sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi made by students at the Chitra Shilpakala Camp in Kasaragod.

Sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi made by students at the Chitra Shilpakala Camp in Kasaragod. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To observe the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chembrakanam Chitra Shilpakala Academy and Thrikaripur St. Paul’s School are jointly conducting a four-day Chitra Shilpakala Camp, which began on Saturday. The camp saw the creation of 154 sculptures of Gandhi, each meticulously crafted from 1 kg to 5 kg of clay by students. As many as 154 students from over 17 schools participated in the camp.

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan will inaugurate the exhibition of the sculptures on Monday. Ravindran Thrikaripur, chairman of the academy and a renowned sculptor, said the academy wanted to vividly showcase Gandhij’s life and dedication to the nation.

The Chitra Shilpakala Academy, known for its eight years of free art education, collaborated with the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi to conduct the event.

