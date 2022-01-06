Student activist files petition with DPC

‘Bulli Bai’ cyber assault

A student activist from Jamia Millia Islamia Ladeeda Farzana on Thursday filed a petition with District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George seeking an investigation into the cyber assault on her using the ‘Bulli Bai’ app, which targets Muslim women by putting up their images online for auction.

Ms. Farzana, a native of Kannur, filed the complaint here as she was temporarily settled at Velliparambu in the city.

The complainant said she would submit a copy of her grievance to the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief. Ms. Farzana recently said there were attempts on the part of some to settle the case without following the legal channel. She made it clear that she would never succumb to such attempts.

Drawing the attention of the police to the defamatory campaign against her and other women by unidentified persons using social media platforms, Ms. Farzana said it had been spoiling the peace and reputation of many women like her.

“The delayed legal action against the suspects is encouraging more criminals to assault women in cyberspace,” she said.

In her petition, she said she had been getting abusive and threatening calls ever since her photograph was uploaded on the ‘Bulli Bai’ app. There were no major action on the part of any investigation team even after filing frequent complaints by the victimised women, she claimed.