Structural issues at Kalluthankadavu apartment complex yet to be addressed

Six months after residents of the Kalluthankadavu apartment complex in Kozhikode pointed out defects in the construction of the building to the Kozhikode Corporation, the issues remain unresolved.

The recent bout of rain has led to leakage and plaster falling off the ceiling, causing concern among residents of the seventh floor. This time, it happened in the flat occupied by the family of A. Chitra, when her children were inside the room.

The residents, in October 2023, had alleged foul play in the construction of the building by the Kalluthankadavu Area Development Company on the demand of the Kozhikode Corporation, as a means to eradicate slums in the city. There have been instances of plaster falling off the ceiling. In one instance, it narrowly missed a sleeping newborn. The residents had also reported cracks on walls and structural issues.

A team of experts from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) suggested steps to resolve other issues. “The plan was to redo plastering of the ceiling on the seventh floor. However, the process is yet to begin,” said Revathi S., secretary of the residents’ association.

The Corporation has entrusted a contractor with the work, but it is yet to begin. “There were several internal issues too that caused the delay. The latest information is that the works will begin on Monday,” said Ms. Revathi. The plan is to shift two families each into two of the empty flats while the plastering is redone in their apartments.

The Corporation had also offered to lay roofing sheets above the seventh floor to prevent leakage and heat issues, the work on which might commence after the plastering. The residents had also faced several other issues such as a faulty sewage treatment plant and congested living area which are yet to be resolved.

The apartment complex was handed over to the residents in 2019. Earlier, they used to live in the Kalluthankadavu slum on the banks of the Conolly canal. They were rehabilitated for the construction of a modern vegetable market in the area.