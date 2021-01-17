Kerala

Stricter rules against tinted glass on vehicles

The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles Department launched a special vehicle-checking drive titled Operation Screen in the district on Sunday as part of a Statewide campaign against using curtains and tinted glass in vehicles.

Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Sahadevan V.A. said the Supreme Court and the High Court had strictly warned against the use of vehicles with tinted glass and curtains. People had started taking this prohibition lightly as there was a lag in enforcement.

Mr. Sahadevan said that violation of the norms was found in 93 of the 250 vehicles inspected by four squads of the MVD enforcement. They were fined ₹1,250 each.

Re-examination

The vehicle owners caught in the inspection were advised to remove curtains and screens and asked to produce the vehicle before the motor vehicle inspectors for re-examination. Those who do not pay the fine will be blacklisted, said Mr. Sahadevan.

Motor vehicle inspectors P.M. Ravi Kumar, C.S. George and M.R. Sajeev led the Operation Screen in Palakkad. Several assistant motor vehicle inspectors too helped them.

