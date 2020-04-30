Strict enforcement measures implemented in all hotspots

With the District Collector imposing prohibitory orders on Kalluvathukkal and Oachira grama panchayats, strict lockdown enforcement measures have been implemented in all hotspots in the district.

Kulathupuzha, Nilamel, Thrikkaruva, Chathannur, Ward 17 in Punlaur, Wards 16 and 17 at Nedumbana and Wards 13,14 and 15 at Poruvazhi grama panchayat will remain under stringent regulations.

The police arrested 244 persons and registered 240 cases in Kollam city on Thursday for violating the lockdown norms.

156 vehicles seized

As many as 156 vehicles were seized and 16 persons served notice for not wearing masks. Cases were registered against makeshift eateries, shops and other business outlets for not following the lockdown protocols.

“Since many cases were reported from the district in the last days, the public should stay alert and follow all instructions issued by the government. It is compulsory to wear masks and avoid all unnecessary travels,” said District Police Chief T. Narayanan.

Kudumbashree units and local bodies have been instructed to make available the required number of masks and ensure ward-level distribution.

The district administration has urged the public to stay away from unlicensed street vendors and door-to-door salesperson.

“Since they pose a serious threat in the current situation, strict legal action will be taken against them under the epidemic Act,” the District Collector said.