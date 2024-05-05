GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Strict action over attacks on nurses: Minister V. Sivankutty

May 05, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will take strict action against those behind attacks on nurses, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State Nurses Week celebrations in the State capital on Sunday.

The Minister said nursing was among the professions that should command utmost respect. However, incidents that were contrary to this were happening at least in some corners.

He reminded that nurses made invaluable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like soldiers on the frontline, donning PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, they took care of patients with compassion and in a selfless manner.

Kerala, he said, had a tradition of nursing excellence. Malayali nurses were known the world over for their dedication and commitment. Their role in emergency care and their contribution to the State’s economy should be recognised. By renaming the post of nurses as nursing officers, the government has taken a step towards recognising their service, the Minister said.

Writer, actor, and director Madhupal was the chief guest at the function. Additional Director of Nursing Service Bina presided.

