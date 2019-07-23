Strengthen checks and balance system, Governor tells VCs

Governor P. Sathasivam on Tuesday wrote to the Vice Chancellors of State Universities to be “ever vigilant, prompt and decisive” in the conduct of affairs of the institutions and to ensure that the “systems of checks and balance” were always strengthened and never compromised.

The directive comes in the wake of the the University College issue which subsequently led to the recovery of answer sheets of the University of Kerala from the residence of a college student.

Mr. Sathasivam observed that the incident that came under intense scrutiny could “give room in the mind of a common man to raise doubts about the sanctity of the examination system in vogue in any institution.”

The letter further adds, “the incidents enjoins upon all concerned to introspect the inbuilt check and balance systems, to have a look at the efficiency of supervisory layers which are in place in the University and to take all possible measures to uphold the secrecy, transparency and sanctity of the examination system”.

The stabbing of a final-year student of University College snowballed into a major controversy that brought the functioning of autonomous bodies, including the University of Kerala and the Kerala Public Service Commission, under clouds of suspicion. The situation prompted the Governor to intervene in the issue and summon the heads of the institutions.