Stray dog menace on the rise in Kollam city

Despite repeated complaints, stray dog menace in Kollam city continues unabated, leaving the residents alarmed.

While there is no respite from bite cases and accidents caused by strays, the pace of sterilisation under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme is hardly adequate to bring the growing dog population under control. Aggressive dogs attacking pedestrians and children has become common in many pockets, resulting in an uproar among residents.

Roaming in packs

Reportedly, stray canines in several areas have become ferocious of late and in some divisions of Kollam Corporation, packs are entering house yards at night. “They roam in packs and each pack will have a minimum of five dogs. They will start barking at pedestrians and vehicles without any provocation and if you are walking with a carry-bag, they will attack you,” says K. Jayan, a resident of Kadappakada.

While two-wheeler riders avoid some parts of the city at night, children and elderly persons are the most-affected. “Since it’s summer vacation, my children often go out for playing. Last day my son and his friend were chased by a couple of strays and it was the workers from a nearby construction site who saved them. Though they escaped unhurt, both children are terrified,” says Swapna, a homemaker.

Jiji, who works in a salon at Kallumthazham, was returning home on her two-wheeler when a stray dog chased her. “It was around 8 p.m. and I tried to speed up. But the dog ran after me for over a kilometre and finally I lost control and fell down,” she says.

According to Corporation officials, many illegal waste dumping sites in the city have become feeding grounds for strays and it’s one reason for the sudden surge in population. “There are areas in the city that comes under Railways where people keep dumping garbage. We have some limitations when it comes to parts like that,” says a councillor.

ABC programme

Meanwhile, officials from the Animal Husbandry department say that the current pattern of the ABC programme will never help to solve the issue. The programme is often resumed after long breaks which makes it difficult to manage the swelling population of strays.

“They will multiply very fast and as per rules, we are not allowed to relocate them. The only solution is birth control and it should be implemented in an unerring manner. What we need is a scientific and consistent strategy along with funds and infrastructure,” says an official.