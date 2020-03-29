Stranded family sent back to Karnataka

Revenue Department officials on Sunday sent back to Karnataka a family of five members, who had been stranded for around 30 hours at Muthanga near the Kerala-Karnataka border.

A Mattannoor native, his aunt, her daughter and her two grandchildren from Bengaluru reached Muthanga at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, ignoring government orders. They tried to enter the State via Muthanga after the highway to Kannur was closed at Makkoottam by the Kodagu district administration, sources said.

However, officials at the check-post asked them to return. When they tried to go back to Bengaluru, their entry was refused by Karnataka authorities. Later, the Revenue Department officials held a discussion with their counterparts in Karnataka and handed over the family to them.

Meanwhile, Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla directed officials to set up a barricade at Muthanga to prevent the flow of travellers from Karnataka by violating lockdown norms announced by governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ms. Abdulla also directed the police to adopt steps to foil the attempts of travellers to enter the district.