HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps to be adopted for ‘sustainable dairying’: Chinchurani

May 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani presents the NABL accreditation certificate received for the Kerala Livestock Development Board’s genomic lab to Animal Husbandry secretary Pranabjyoti Nath in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday:

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani presents the NABL accreditation certificate received for the Kerala Livestock Development Board’s genomic lab to Animal Husbandry secretary Pranabjyoti Nath in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday: | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Timely measures will be adopted to increase milk productivity in cows to achieve the target of ‘sustainable dairying,’ Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said here on Tuesday.

She was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory session of a one-day workshop on ‘Optimising productivity for sustainable dairying’ organised by the State government under the leadership of the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) at the State Agricultural Management at Extension Training Institute here.

The workshop was organised to discuss ways to overcome the challenges posed by high feed and maintenance costs and diseases and increase milk production in the State. Reproduction and breeding management, cost-effective nutrition, value addition and profitable marketing strategies were also discussed.

Jan Muskens, a subject expert from the Netherlands, shared his country’s experience in sustainable dairying at the event.

Ms. Chinchurani formally released the NABL accreditation certificate received by the KLDB’s genomic lab.

Animal Husbandry secretary Pranabjyoti Nath presided. Senior officials of the Animal Husbandry department, Dairy Development department, KLDB, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (MILMA) and Kerala Feeds attended the workshop.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.