Steps to address academic downfall of autonomous colleges

In spite of registering progress in the timely conduct of admissions and examinations, autonomous colleges in Kerala have failed to attain the desired levels of academic standards. The assessment, made by the government-constituted Autonomy Approval Committee on Saturday, emphasised the need to address the various lacunae in the legislation that governed autonomous colleges.

The committee, which held its first meeting under the current dispensation, unanimously decided to amend the University Laws (Third Amendment) Act, 2014 to democratise the administration of autonomous colleges and ensure greater representation for students in decision-making panels. The decision was made on the basis of a report submitted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC)’s committee on autonomous colleges.

Briefing mediapersons, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, the chairman of the committee, said the proposed amendment would include provisions for inclusion of college union chairmen and secretaries on the governing and academic councils respectively. The formation of grievance redressal cells would be made mandatory to examine students’ complaints regarding teaching, evaluation, conduct of examinations and declaration of results.

Empowering universities in maintaining greater control, the committee decided to increase the time frame for granting approval for new courses or syllabi from 30 days to 180 days.

Currently, courses introduced by autonomous colleges were deemed to be approved by universities after 30 days if the latter failed to make a decision within the period. The enhanced time frame was felt needed to enable the Boards of Studies and Academic Councils to scrutinise such proposals.

The meeting also decided to entrust the KSHEC with the task of framing the rules and regulations that were found necessary to ensure that the colleges strictly adhered to the provisions of the Act.

The committee also approved a demand that had been raised by autonomous colleges to create posts of Controller of Examinations in each institution. The officials will be a permanent facility and his/her workload shall be equivalent to the Principal of the respective college.

The committee also decided to grant greater powers to the Principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, the only autonomous institution in the government sector. The Principal will be delegated with more financial and administrative powers. Besides, the office of the Controller of Examinations will be further strengthened.