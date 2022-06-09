State’s COVID graph continues to rise

2,415 new cases, TPR at 13.1%

2,415 new cases, TPR at 13.1%

The COVID-19 graph continued to rise in the State, with 2,415 new cases being reported on Thursday, when 18,312 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate on the day rose to 13.1% against 11.5% on Wednesday. The State currently has 12,438 active cases.

Ernakulam continues to be at the top of the chart, reporting 796 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (368), Kottayam (260) and Kozhikode (213). Over one hundred cases each were reported from Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur, while the cases are in double digits and slowly rising in the remaining districts.

Five COVID deaths which occurred in recent days were were reported on Thursday, taking the State’s total toll to 69,829. Of these deaths, 30,104 entered the official COVID fatality list through appeals.

The steady rise of the case graph was indeed a cause for concern, even though the public was yet to take cognisance of the fact. Even though general warnings on maintaining COVID protocols and mandatory masking in public places and workplaces are in place, people have been taking things very easy.

The feeling that Omicron produces only mild infections and the sense of security gained through vaccination could be reasons why there is no urgency or alarm over the rising cases.

On Thursday, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, issued a statement calling for increased public vigil against the rising cases and to ensure that masking regulation was not violated.

Public health experts reiterated that the current figures could be a gross underestimation and that “we are seeing only the tip of the iceberg”, because most people have not been testing for COVID, mostly because the symptoms are mild and people are now well-versed with the fact that self-isolation and rest can resolve the illness in most cases.

“Local genomic data is sparse and without adequate sequencing, it would be impossible to estimate the risk. If people follow standard precautions such as masking, limiting indoor gathering and isolating if there are symptoms, we will be able to get through this (phase) without a collapse of the systems,” Rajeev Jayadevan, who chairs IMA’s national COVID taskforce, said

Severe illness at this time is restricted to older adults, especially those with multiple co-morbidities. Unnecessary medications should be avoided and those with persistent symptoms, especially high fever of over five days, shortness of breath, severe cough or fatigue, must visit their doctor again.

Now that schools have reopened, children could bring home the virus and hence older adults in homes should take additional precautions, Dr. Jayadevan added.