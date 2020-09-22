State reports 4,125 new cases

The State reported 4,125 new COVID-19 cases and 3,007 recoveries on Tuesday, taking the cumulative case burden to 1,42,756.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 38,574, indicating a test positivity rate of 10.6%.

With the total number of recoveries reported so far being 1,01,731, the number of patients currently being treated is 40,382.

The State’s official death toll rose by 19 on Tuesday to reach 572. These are deaths which occurred as far back as August 25 till September 21. Of the 19 deaths, 11 are in Thiruvananthapuram, two each in Kollam and Malappuram and one each in Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Kannur.

Except for 155 cases with a history of travel either outside Kerala or abroad, 3,970 out of the 4,125 new cases reported on Tuesday – 96% -- are locally acquired infections. These include 412 cases wherein the authorities were unable to trace the source of infection and infections reported in 87 health-care workers too.

The number of hotspots in the State is 639.