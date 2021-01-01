State registers 8% growth in GST revenue in Dec. 2020

Following economic recovery, drive against evaders

Kerala posted an 8% growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in December 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

The GST revenue that was ₹1,651 crore in Kerala in December 2019 has gone up to ₹1,776 crore in December 2020. Among the southern States, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest growth of 14% with the GST revenue going up from ₹2,265 crore in December 2019 to ₹2,581 crore in December last. The GST collected from States, taken into account for comparison, does not include the GST on import of goods, according to the Finance Ministry.

Maharashtra recorded a 7% growth, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu 8% each, Telangana 4%, Goa, a negative growth of 6% , Puducherry -4% and Lakshadweep -32% in GST revenue.

The GST collected from States and Union Territories has jumped from ₹81,042 crore in December 2019 to ₹87,153 crore in December 2020.

Components

The gross GST revenue collected in December 2020 is ₹1,15,174 crore, the highest till date, of which Central GST (CGST) is ₹21,365 crore, State GST (SGST) is ₹27,804 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is ₹57,426 crore (including ₹27,050 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹8,579 crore (including ₹ 971 crore collected on import of goods).

The previous highest collection was ₹1,13,866 crore in April 2019.

Rapid economic recovery after the pandemic, nationwide drive against GST evaders, and improved compliance are cited to be the reasons for the increased collection.