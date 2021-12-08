State records 5,038 new cases

4,039 recover, hospitalisations remain below 5,000

Kerala reported 5,038 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 68,427 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,78,892 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 42,014 as on Wednesday, with the State adding 112 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day.

This includes 35 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 77 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise as on Wednesday is 12,344.

The State’s active case pool has 40,959 patients as on Wednesday. A total of 4,039 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 7.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State, which dropped below 600 for the first time in months to 599 patients on Tuesday, climbed back to 614 on Wednesday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also went up from 208 to 221 on the day.

On Wednesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 261. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark. At present, 4,692 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 773 cases, Ernakulam 764, Kozhikode 615, Kottayam 453, Kollam 432, Thrissur 425, Kannur 327, Pathanamthitta 261, Wayanad 203, Malappuram 202, Alappuzha 200, Idukki 183, Palakkad 108, and Kasaragod 92 cases.