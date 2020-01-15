State readying artisan databank

The Kerala Artisans Development Corporation Ltd. (KADCO) has commenced its preparation of a labour databank of traditional artisans in the State. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan formally launched the exercise here on Tuesday.

The first-of-its-kind endeavour to be undertaken for artisan community in the country, the mapping of the skilled workers scattered across the State is aimed at securing their livelihood by ensuring that they are available for government and other projects. The project is being executed by the Kerala State IT Mission. At least 10 lakh artisans are expected to register in the initial phase.

Skill-specific projects

Mr. Jayarajan said the databank would open many opportunities for the unorganised sector. It would enable the formulation of projects in specific skill areas such as handicrafts, pottery, and sculpting.

The Minister added that the databank could be linked with cooperative societies to be launched in each district to employ youths in various activities in the areas. He also stressed on the increased role for traditional artisans in developing eco-friendly alternatives to plastic, such as mud pots. KADCO chairman Neduvathoor Sundaresan said the databank would help identify artisans required for projects executed using loans provided by the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation with the State government standing as guarantee.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided.