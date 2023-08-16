State raises need for timely release of funds sought by NGOs at women’s panel meet

August 16, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Timely release of funds under Centrally sponsored schemes, transportation facilities for travel of survivors of crimes, reinstatement of the post of counsellors in Swadhar Greh centres, and uniformity in staff salary in Swadhar Greh and one-stop centres, are some of the proposals put forth by the State at the regional consultation meet of southern States and Union Territories organised by the National Commission for Women here on Wednesday.

Swadhar Greh caters to the primary needs of women in difficult circumstances, Ujjwala is a scheme for prevention of trafficking and rescue and rehabilitation of survivors, and one-stop centres support women affected by violence.

After Swadhar Greh and Ujjwala implemented through various non-governmental organisations were subsumed in Mission Shakti and renamed as Shakti Sadan, there has been some change in the project implementation. The problems faced by NGOs as a result of this were discussed at the meet.

NGO representatives said they had not received funds for over two years despite the renaming of the project. Without timely release of funds, they were put to much hardship.

The post of counsellors in Swadhar Grehs, seven of which function in the State, had been abolished. The absence of trained psychologists to provide counselling to women undergoing trauma affected the functioning of the Swadhar Greh centres.

The NGOs also sought that frequent name change of the centres, most recently from Swadhar Grehs to Shakti Sadan, created confusion among the people.

The salary pattern in Swadhar Grehs run by NGOs and one-stop centres run by the government was discriminatory, they alleged. For instance, a superintendent at one-stop centres received ₹22,000 and travel allowance every month, while this was only ₹10,000 plus the allowance in Swadhar Grehs. Moreover, there was need to ensure minimum wages for their staff.

Training in gender sensitisation should be given to all the staff at such centres. The NGOs also expressed concern that with various stakeholders involved in providing support to women, there was no streamlining of services provided by them.