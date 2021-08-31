State preparing to deal with possible third wave

Checks at airports to be strengthened

With the emergence of a new “C.1.2 lineage” of SARS-CoV-2, first detected in some provinces in South Africa in May and now in all South African provinces, the State will make special arrangements at its four international airports for disease surveillance.

Travellers coming from countries where the C.1.2 lineage has been reported – South Africa and seven other countries spanning Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania – will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports and go into quarantine, it was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday.

The C.1.2 lineage is in focus now because it possesses mutations within the genome similar to those seen in Delta variant, as well as some additional mutations also. However, scientists are studying the virus behaviour and whether the mutations are rendering it more infective or resistant to vaccines. The WHO is yet to classify it as a “variant of interest” or “variant of concern.”

Mr. Vijayan directed all local bodies to speed up the vaccination process so that all persons above 60 years are vaccinated as early as possible.

It was decided that testing be done using only RT-PCR kits in the three districts of Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, where first dose vaccination has exceeded 80%, as well as the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kasaragod, which are nearing 80% coverage.

The RT-PCR testing will be increased in all districts.

Mr. Vijayan directed that priority be given in vaccine distribution to those districts where vaccination had not been progressing fast. The districts should also get the vaccination statistics from all local bodies.

Ward-level COVID figures should be collected so that lockdown may be restricted to wards. At present, wherever WIPR is above 7, entire panchayats are on lockdown.

Only teachers who are willing should be deployed as sectoral magistrates for COVID duty. It was decided that the State will dispense the eight lakh vaccines in its stock as soon as possible. There is no shortage of syringes at present.

The Chief Minister called for proper stats on how many persons contracted COVID after getting fully vaccinated.