State may revisit SilverLine project

July 11, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala is likely to revisit the semi-high-speed rail project SilverLine and turn it into the first dedicated semi/high-speed rail corridor in the country.

The State reached out to technocrat E. Sreedharan as part of revising the project and he recently submitted a report for operating semi-high-speed and high-speed trains and integrating the project with upcoming high-speed rail projects in the neighbouring States.

Sources said the State may overhaul the existing detailed project report (DPR) to bring in the necessary changes. K.V. Thomas, Kerala’s special representative in New Delhi, met Mr. Sreedharan recently . SilverLine has been hanging in the balance for the past couple of years with the Centre refusing to give the final nod for the project.

Mr. Sreedharan confirmed that he had given a report to Prof. Thomas to pass on to the Chief Minister. He said India’s rail master plan had recommendations for a high-speed project connecting Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Kochi and one connecting Mumbai and Mangaluru via Konkan. “Even as a network of high-speed rail network on standard gauge is taking shape across the country, why should Kerala tread a different path,” he asked.

In the proposed new semi/high-speed project, trains could be run at semi (200 kmph) or high speed (more than 300 kmph) along with integrating the dedicated line with other upcoming high-speed projects. Further, the proposed line would mostly be through elevated columns and underground tunnels, while SilverLine was chiefly planned at ground level. Constructing high-speed lines in line with the metro rail project would limit the environmental impact of the project, said Mr. Sreedharan.

“The cost of ₹65,000 crore estimated for SilverLine was not realistic, while the new project with 95% of the line passing through elevated columns and the remaining through underground tunnel can be built in less than ₹1 lakh crore. The cost of constructing 1 km of the elevated line will be around ₹200 crore and the underground stretch can be done at approximately ₹100 crore per km. In the first phase, the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur stretch is only required and in the next phase it can be extended to Kasaragod and then to Mangaluru,” he said.

“This will serve the interoperability of high-speed rail networks in the country and the Government of India will be happy to accord the green signal for the project,” he said.

In the new model, land acquisition would be either 1/4th or 1/5th of the land required for SilverLine. There would be some changes in the alignment too. Instead of starting the line from Kochuveli, it could be extended to Thampanoor or Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, instead of drawing the line from Tirur to Kannur parallel to the existing broad gauge lines, the new line would focus on cutting short the length of the line on this stretch by taking the shortest route.

Similarly, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture company formed to execute the project, was not capable of executing the project as it had no major expertise in executing similar projects. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) or the Railways could execute the project in just five to six years, while it would take at least 15-16 years if the KRDCL implemented the project, said Mr. Sreedharan.

The Chief Minister will convene a meeting of officials soon before taking a call on the new project.