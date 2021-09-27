State logs 11,699 cases

58 more cases added to fatality list

Kerala logged 11,699 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when the samples tested in the past 24 hours dropped to 80,372.

The State’s active case pool has dropped to have 1,57,158 patients on Monday, with 17,763 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

The Health Department states that only 12.3% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 24,661 with the State adding 58 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Monday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has been coming down consistently and stood at 2,023 on Monday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has also come down to 848.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID has come down to 1,318 while the total number of COVID hospitalisations across the State has come further down to 21,266.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 46,41,587 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,667 cases, Ernakulam 1,529, Thiruvananthapuram 1,133, Kozhikode 997, Malappuram 942, Kollam 891, Kottayam 870, Palakkad 792, Alappuzha 766, Kannur 755, Pathanamthitta 488, Idukki 439, Wayanad 286, and Kasaragod 144 cases.