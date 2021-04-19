State has 13,644 cases for the day

Results of 87,275 samples analysed, TPR found to be 15.63%

The results of the augmented COVID-19 mass testing drive in Kerala still trickling in and on Monday, when the results of 87,275 samples analysed in the past 24 hours were released, the State reported 13,644 new cases of COVID-19.

The test positivity rate (TPR) registered on the day was 15.63%.

As was predicted on Monday, the State easily went past the the active case load it had during the first peak of the epidemic in October last and now has a pool of 1,03,004 active cases. During the first peak, the active case load had been 97,417 cases.

Though the active case pool has over a lakh patients, at present, total hospital admissions number 12,281 patients. But with over 2,000 new admissions on a daily basis—on Monday, 2,506 persons were newly admitted—hospital admissions can sky rocket in no time. ICU admissions are on the rise in all districts.

On Monday, the proportion of critically ill patients requiring ICU care in the State has already crossed the levels that were prevalent during the first peak. The State now has 889 patients requiring critical care in ICUs, with the number of patients requiring ventilator assistance rising to 248.

Doctors are still astounded by the sheer pace of the current disease transmission, as family clusters are being reported in large numbers, something that was not so noticeable during the first wave of COVID.

As vaccination is yet to penetrate to the 18-45 age group, who are very mobile working adults, the prospect of these individuals carrying the infection back home and transmitting it to the partially vaccinated adults in the family (in whom the vaccine-generated immunity will be weak) has been high, it is said.

The increasing number of reinfections among previously infected persons and vaccine breakthrough infections reported in fully vaccinated healthcare workers are again hinting at the possibility that factors other than just large-scale laxity shown by the community may be at play.

The sooner the State starts documenting these cases, as well as genome sequencing every one of these cases, the better, as it is important to know the enemy that the Sate is battling against, public health experts say.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, has now risen to 12,53,068 cases.

The disease transmission in northern districts has been intense and the active case pool in districts like Ernakulam (15,854), Kozhikode (14,959), Kannur (9,159), Malappuram (9,293) and Kottayam (8,195) are rising fast.

The State added 21 new deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The cumulative toll of COVID-19 fatalities till date has risen to 4,950.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur reported five deaths each, Alappuzha four, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode two each, while three each, Kollam, Kottayam and Malappuram two each, while one death was reported from Kottayam.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported 2,022 new cases, Ernakulam 1,781, Malappuram 1,661, Thrissur 1,388, Kannur 1,175, Thiruvananthapuram 981, Kottayam 973, Alappuzha 704, Kasaragod 676, Palakkad 581, Idukki 469, Kollam 455, Pathanamthitta 390 and Wayanad 388.