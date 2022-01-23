Stalemate in trial of actor rape case continues

Special Public Prosecutor refuses to reconsider resignation

The stalemate over the trial in the actor rape case continues with the Special Prosecutor, who had submitted his resignation, refusing to return to the court hall.

Though V. N. Anilkumar, the Special Public Prosecutor, had submitted his resignation to the Director General of Prosecution, Kerala, citing “uncongenial atmosphere” in the special court trying the case, the government had not accepted his resignation .

The stepping down of the prosecutor had thrown a spanner in the court proceedings and upset the schedule of the trial. The resignation came at a time when the special court had completed the examination of over 200 witnesses. The trial court was supposed to complete the proceedings before February 16, the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court.

An Additional Public Prosecutor had examined the witnesses in the court last week in the absence of the Special Public Prosecutor. Mr. Anilkumar, the second prosecutor in the case to put in his papers, had walked out of the court hall in a huff on December 30, following an “unpleasant atmosphere” in the court.

Earlier, A. Suresan had stepped down after the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court had turned down the plea of the survivor and the prosecution for a change of court.

According to legal sources, earnest efforts were being made to solve the stalemate and to persuade Mr. Anilkumar to resume work. If the efforts fail to bear fruit, the government may have to scout for a new prosecutor, sources said. They indicated that Mr. Anilkumar was unlikely to change his decision.

Plea for more time

The State government would get some time to decide on the prosecutor in the event of the Supreme Court extending the deadline. Otherwise, a quick decision will have to be made, sources indicated.

Incidentally, the State government's plea for more time for the completion of the trial, since re-investigation in under way, is likely to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday A Bench consisting of Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and C. T. Ravikumar is likely to consider the plea.