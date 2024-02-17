Stage set for high-stakes battle between rival Kerala Congress factions in Kottayam

February 17, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Setting the stage for a direct showdown between rival factions of the Kerala Congress in the Kottayam parliamentary constituency after four and a half decades, the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday decided to field Kerala Congress deputy chairman K. Francis George in the seat.

The announcement, which came after approval from the UDF leadership, was made by party chairman P.J. Joseph at the party headquarters on Saturday. Expressing confidence in the UDF’s prospects, Mr. Joseph said, “Five out of seven Assembly segments in the Kottayam constituency currently belong to the UDF. In the parliamentary election, the UDF will secure a majority in all seven Assembly segments as the people are eager to voice their opposition to the government’s anti-people and anti-farmer policies.”

Two-time MP

Mr. George, a two-time MP from the Idukki constituency, highlighted the election as a platform for farmers to protest against the plummeting prices of agricultural products, including rubber. He criticised both the Central and State governments for neglecting the concerns of farmers.

“Our goal now is to reclaim the constituency in the face of potential political changes following the previous election,” he said, while also taking a swipe at the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] for aligning with the Left government, accusing them of failing to address agricultural issues.

Following the announcement, Mr. George also visited the district Congress committee office at Kottayam in a bid to solidify the groundwork for what promises to be a highly contested electoral battle. Later in the day, he also visited the offices of other constituent parties of the UDF, including the State committee office of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction.

LDF candidate

The KC (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani had already announced Thomas Chazhikadan as the Left Democratic Front candidate, making the rival parties the first two political entities to unveil their candidates ahead of the formal announcement by the Election Commission of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, is yet to decide on its candidate and is exploring the option of fielding Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally in the seat. This move is strategically designed to secure a substantial share of Ezhava votes, a pivotal component of their support base, and enhance the front’s electoral prospects in the region.