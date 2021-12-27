SSLC exams from March 31

HSE, VHSE Plus Two exams from March 30

The SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations for this academic year will get under way on March 31, while the Plus Two higher secondary examinations will begin on March 30.

The SSLC examinations will come to an end on April 29 and the Plus Two examinations on April 22, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said at Kanhangad on Monday morning.

The Plus Two vocational higher secondary (VHSE) examinations will also be held from March 30 to April 22.

The year-end examination schedule has been affected for the third straight year owing to COVID-19, with the examinations that usually kick off at the beginning of March pushed to the end of the month. Since offline classes for students began only in November, the delayed examinations will make available more time for completing the syllabus.

A meeting to discuss issues related to the conduct of the examinations in the wake of the Omicron challenge and a possible increase in COVID-19 cases will be chaired by the Chief Minister.

Model, practical exams

The government has also decided to conduct model and practical examinations. The SSLC model examinations will be held from March 21 to March 25. The Plus Two higher secondary model examinations and the Plus Two VHSE model examinations will be conducted from March 16 to March 21.

IT practical examinations for SSLC students will be held from March 10 to 19, while Plus Two higher secondary practicals will be from February 21 to March 15, and for VHSE from February 15 to March 15.

The exam notification, including for the THSLC (Technical High School Leaving Certificate), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC (Art High School Leaving Certificate) exams, has been published on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

The examination fee can be remitted without fine from January 3 to January 13, and with fine from January 14 to January 19.

The ‘focus area’ that was fixed at 60% of the total portion to be studied will be available on the website of the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

The government had earlier issued an order that 70% of the questions will be from the 60% focus area component. Sufficient choices will be given to the extent of 50% extra marks.