Sri Lankan delegation visits Technopark, seeks partnership to develop the island nation’s IT sector

February 09, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, presenting Aranmula mirror to Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, MP and Leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Sri Lanka, during his visit to Technopark along with a delegation on Friday. Vijitha Herath, MP, JVP; Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe, Secretary, National People’s Power (NPP); and Anil Jayantha, Member, Economic Council, NPP look on.

Lauding the State government’s interventions and initiatives in building an IT ecosystem in Kerala, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Sri Lankan MP and Leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said that Sri Lanka can follow the growth strategies of Technopark and collaborate with IT companies from India to aid the growth of its nascent IT sector. He was speaking at an interaction with Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, while leading a delegation to the Technopark here on Friday.

The programme was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Union Ministry of External Affairs. He said that policy inconsistency creates a lot of problems in Sri Lanka’s IT sector.

“Sri Lanka’s IT sector contributes only $1.2 billion to the country’s GDP. Since we have identified the IT sector as a key and thriving area, collaborations with Technopark would be a good strategy for long-term achievement,” he said.

JVP is the largest party under the broad entity National People’s Power (NPP) in Sri Lanka.

Commenting that currently Sri Lanka has a few IT/ITeS platforms, Mr. Dissanayaka said NPP had set the target of increasing the contribution of the IT sector to the GDP to $10 billion in eight years. The visiting Sri Lankan delegation included Vijitha Herath, MP, Nihal Abeysinghe, Secretary, NPP and Anil Jayantha, Member, Economic Council, NPP.

